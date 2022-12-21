Emergency dispatcher meets baby he helped deliver

St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatcher Michael LeClair with newborn Evelynn Amelia...
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatcher Michael LeClair with newborn Evelynn Amelia Lake.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatcher Michael LeClair got the chance to meet newborn Evelynn Amelia Lake on Tuesday.

What made the meeting significant was that, over the telephone, LeClair helped Evelynn’s mom, Cara, give birth on Thanksgiving morning.

“It all happened very quickly. With the help of her friend, we were able to deliver the baby safely. With good training from my supervisors and the help of my co-workers, the baby was delivered safely and brought to the hospital by Tri-Town Rescue and ALS from Potsdam Rescue,” LeClair said.

That friend happened to be Cara Lake’s mother-in-law.

Cara, not expecting to have her baby in her living room, listened to almost everything she was being told to do.

“I was told to lay on my back. I didn’t. I laid on my side and I just pushed on my side and shortly after that she was out,” said Cara.

Soon after, rescue squads arrived at the Massena home and took both mother and baby to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

“It happened very quickly. We get a lot of these calls, but most of the time the rescue squad gets there, but we don’t actually have to deliver the baby. But this time we were able to deliver the baby safely,” said LeClair.

A lot to be thankful for an unusual delivery on Thanksgiving Day.

