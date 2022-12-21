George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.

He is survived by his children, daughters Vicki (Lawrence “Lornie”) Gould of Canton, Cynthia “Cyndi” (Craig) Streit of Canton, Gail (Paul) Rivet of Syracuse, Joanne (James “Jim) Dishaw of Winthrop and a son Robert “Bob” (Karen) Rivet of Albany, ten grandchildren including Alysha (Anthony) Gould of Canton and Billy (Sarah) Gould of Potsdam, and eleven great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Sandra “Sandi” Malbone on August 23, 2019 and a grandson Andrew Lawton on June 15, 2015.

George was born on December 26, 1944 in Potsdam, a son of the late James and Mildred (Benoit) Malbone. He graduated from Parishville Central School and started his career as a small engine mechanic up to heavy machinery.

He started working in Canton for Arthur Gary, then moved to Schroon Lake to work for Dave Whitty and Schroon Lake Tractors until his retirement in 2007. Upon retirement, he moved back to the Potsdam area where he enjoyed to continue to work on engine repairs on his own and his family’s vehicles.

Some of George's other hobbies were ATV riding, camping, snowmobiling, being outdoor in general and spending time with his family and especially his great grandchildren.

