Highlights & scores: High school basketball, swimming & volleyball

(WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball, Frontier League volleyball, and high school swimming highlighted Tuesday’s local sports action.

In Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence Central hosted Madrid-Waddington in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

Jack Bailey connects for 3. The Jackets are up 1.

Then it’s Kaiden Kingston with the corner 3-ball.

Aiden Beach counters at the other end with the trifecta.

Troy Peck with the pretty spin move for 2.

Xavier Shatruck with the breakaway layup.

Peck again for 3. The Jackets are back on top by 2.

Damien Ashley connects from downtown.

Harley Hartson finishes the break with the lay-in

It’s Peck with the fadeaway.

Jackets hold off St. Lawrence Central 57-50

Another boys’ NAC contest saw the Flyers of Norwood-Norfolk play host to Edwards-Knox.

Parker Blair with the drive for 2.

Kale Geer connects for 3 at the other end.

Then it’s Brady Butler with the drive to the tin.

Josh Jarvis answers with the long-range 3-ball.

It’s Brendan Bombard with the pullup jumper

Matt Richards gets in on the 3-point fest.

Blair with another 3 from the corner.

It’s Bombard with the rebound and putback.

E-K beats Norwood-Norfolk 44-29.

In afternoon action from the pool, the Watertown Cyclones hosted Gouverneur in a boys’ swimming matchup.

The first event of the day: the 200-yard medley relay. Watertown’s team of Zach Kilburn, Ike Wolcott, Drew Wekar, and M.J. Dickinson finish first with Watertown second and Gouverneur third.

The second event of the day: the 200-yard free. Connor Brown of Watertown takes first, Jayson Medina of Watertown was second, and Gavin Warren of Gouverneur was third.

The fastest event, the 50 free was next. Ike Wolcott of Watertown takes first, followed by George Weir of Watertown and Riley Shepard of Gouverneur.

Watertown beat Gouverneur 119-25.

In a girls Frontier League volleyball contest at Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Beaver River.

First set: Jasmine Martin’s blast is too hot to handle. Beaver River is up 1-0.

Then it’s Kaelyn Boliver with the service ace. The Lady Beavers are on top 3-0.

Martin finds open court for the point, and it’s 4-0.

Beaver River would win the match 3-0 by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-15.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 57, St. Lawrence Central 50

Edwards-Knox 44, Norwood-Norfolk 29

Beaver River 63, Copenhagen 50

Thousand Islands 64, Alexandria 38.

Girls’ high school basketball

Chateaugay 77, Brushton-Moira 20

Canton 72, Potsdam 37

OFA 37, Malone 30

Norwood-Norfolk 36, Salmon River 35 (OT)

Hermon-DeKalb 66, Harrisville 33

Heuvelton 41, Edwards-Knox 39

Indian River 60, Carthage 17

Copenhagen 51, Beaver River 37

IHC 41, Sandy Creek 22

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 9, Thousand Islands 5

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 58, Canton 10

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 119, Gouverneur 25

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Watertown 0

