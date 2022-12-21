CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

Born on January 18, 1927 in Clearfield, PA, daughter of Fred and Pearl L. Catherman Heise, she grew up in Dexter and attended Dexter High School.

She worked as a clerk for various retailers in Watertown. She married Arnold L. Cean on November 22, 1947 and the couple resided in Dexter their entire lives until Arnold passed away in 1998. Jean was a homemaker and she and her husband opened their home to numerous foster children until they could be placed in adoptive homes including her four nephews. She loved spending time with family and friends. Especially with the children entertaining them with games, crafts and just having fun.

She also loved knitting, crocheting, and she made hundreds of items donating them all to charity. Anyone who knew her loved her for her quick wit and humor. She was a member of the Dexter Fire Department Auxiliary and Dexter Methodist Church.

Among her survivors are three sons, Glenn A. Cean, of Manchester, NH, George A.( Brenda) Cean, of Star Lake, NY, and Gary A. (Lori) Cean, of Lady Lake, FL; 9 grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren;1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Helen Garnsey, Richard Heise, Lorraine Langford, Glenn “Stubb” Heise, and a daughter in law Julie Cean.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Calling hours and the funeral service will be at the Dexter Methodist Church in the spring as well as the burial in the Dexter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the “Last Station” of the Dexter Fire Department at the Historical Society in Dexter, NY or the Dexter Methodist Church.

