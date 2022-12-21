Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza...
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza A and Pneumonia. She had just turned 57 on Dec. 11th. Jodi was special needs and loved dolls, coloring books, bingo, makeup, jewelry, and her little dog, Rose, who let Jodi dress her in cute little outfits. She loved spending time talking on the phone with her cousins and friends as well. She loved walking around town and shopping whenever she could and said “hi” to just about anyone who crossed her path.

Jodi leaves behind her only daughter, Summer (Wing) Ashley and her husband Mark Ashley, her oldest son Freddy Wing (Jr), and her youngest son Morris Wing, her sisters Lori Yerdon and husband Herbie Yerdon, Roni Fuller and husband Lyndon Fuller Jr, a long line of nieces, nephews, great-nephews/nieces, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Martha and Stephen Premo, her separated husband of several years Fred Wing, and several other loved ones she held dear.

Any donations on Jodi’s behalf can be made to the Friends 4 Pound Paws, Inc Rescue. Arrangements for Jodi are being gathered and announced as available. Her family thanks everyone for their kind thoughts and support.

