Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY.

She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.

Keitha worked at New York Telephone Company early in her marriage and then at General Brown High School as a library aide until her retirement in 1985.

She was an avid golfer at the Rustic Golf Course and spent many winters in Myrtle Beach, SC after retirement. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and many years of friendship with her “Golden Girls”.

Surviving are three children: Terry Nichols (Ronald), Brownville; Joseph Marks (Catherine) Brownville; and Steven Marks (Mildred) Hilton Head Island, SC; seven grandchildren: Robert Nichols (Sheri), Lisa Lennox (Michael), Amy Hinds (Michael), Patrick Marks (Audrey), Michael Marks (Nicole), Timothy Marks (Davanna) and Brian Marks (Nicole); Thirteen great grandchildren: Kyle, Kori, Nicholas, Kacy, Sierra, Mia, Matt, April, Mallory, Colden, Connor, Carter and Vivian, and two great-great children: Carley and Chase.

Besides her husband and her parents, two sisters, Betty Mihalik and Alice Martin and a brother, Louis Martin, predeceased her.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held in the spring with a celebration of life to follow.

Donations in memory of Keitha be made to Samaritan Keep Home 8th Floor Nurse Manager, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601

The family would like to thank the angels at the 8th floor of Samaritan Keep Home for the compassionate and excellent care given Keitha in her six years there.

