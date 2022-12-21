Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.
Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.(Funeral Home)

THOUSAND ISLAND PARK, New York (WWNY) - Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.

She was born February 13, 1924, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Floyd W. and Jessie Beagle Snyder. She graduated from Onondaga Valley High School in Syracuse.

As a young lady, she worked for the L.C. Smith Typewriter Company and then for many years for the Syracuse City School District. She retired in 1980 at the age of 55.

She married George F. Albright on December 22, 1945, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Syracuse. The couple built a home in Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island which became their retirement home. Mr. Albright died in 2014.

Marian enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles and doing needle art. She was a member of the Elmwood Presbyterian Church, in Syracuse and the Wellesley Island Fire Department Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Kathy) Albright, Vero Beach, FL, a daughter, Sherry (Daniel) Brown, Syracuse, grandchildren, Kyle and Kristin Albright and five greatgrandchildren. A sister, Ruth Brown predeceased her.

Burial will be in the spring of 2023 at Valley Cemetery in Syracuse.

Memorial donations may be made in Marian’s name to the Wellesley Island Fire Department, Thousand Island Park, NY 13692.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bill and Marina Strodel, who cared so well for their mother in her later years.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20,...
Donald G. Mallette, 74, of Harrisville
Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton...
Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg
William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen
Snowplow inside the fire-damaged Morristown highway department garage
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th,...
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa
Candles
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network needs more volunteer drivers
Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report
Men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community...
Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run