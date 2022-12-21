Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park

Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th. (Funeral Home)

THOUSAND ISLAND PARK, New York (WWNY) - Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.

She was born February 13, 1924, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Floyd W. and Jessie Beagle Snyder. She graduated from Onondaga Valley High School in Syracuse.

As a young lady, she worked for the L.C. Smith Typewriter Company and then for many years for the Syracuse City School District. She retired in 1980 at the age of 55.

She married George F. Albright on December 22, 1945, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Syracuse. The couple built a home in Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island which became their retirement home. Mr. Albright died in 2014.

Marian enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles and doing needle art. She was a member of the Elmwood Presbyterian Church, in Syracuse and the Wellesley Island Fire Department Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Kathy) Albright, Vero Beach, FL, a daughter, Sherry (Daniel) Brown, Syracuse, grandchildren, Kyle and Kristin Albright and five greatgrandchildren. A sister, Ruth Brown predeceased her.

Burial will be in the spring of 2023 at Valley Cemetery in Syracuse.

Memorial donations may be made in Marian’s name to the Wellesley Island Fire Department, Thousand Island Park, NY 13692.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bill and Marina Strodel, who cared so well for their mother in her later years.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

