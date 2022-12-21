Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old.

Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura Loomis Dennee.

Surviving are her 6 children, brother, Lawrence Dennee, Adams Center: several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Jane Cobb and her 10 siblings.

Per her wishes there will not by any services held.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

