Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old.

Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura Loomis Dennee.

Surviving are her 6 children, brother, Lawrence Dennee, Adams Center: several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Jane Cobb and her 10 siblings.

Per her wishes there will not by any services held.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20,...
Donald G. Mallette, 74, of Harrisville
Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton...
Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg
William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen
Snowplow inside the fire-damaged Morristown highway department garage
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th,...
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa
Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.
Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network needs more volunteer drivers
Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report
Men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community...
Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run