Morning Checkup: Staying Healthy During the Holidays

Morning Check: Staying Healthy During the Holidays
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to maintain healthy eating during the holidays.

Teresa Intorcia, a registered dietician at Samaritan Medical Center, gave us some advice during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can hear her tips in the video above.

She says you can still enjoy your favorite holiday foods but watch out for portion size and serve a non-starchy vegetable alongside. Using a smaller plate, she says, reduces the temptation to fill it up with unhealthy food.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/healthylifestyles. You can also call 315-785-4667 or email tintocia@shsny.com.

