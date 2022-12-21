Preparing for holiday travel during a snowstorm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With heavy snow and powerful wind gusts in the forecast, driving this Christmas weekend could be difficult.

Drivers at Precision Towing & Auto Worx in Watertown are all ready to help motorists when the storm hits.

“All of us take a truck home and we stay on and stay alert, and, as calls come in, we go do them as we can,” said Andrew Desormo, manager.

There’s a team of 5 people and 4 trucks ready with the right tires, cables and chains.

They’re on call - even on Christmas Day.

“I hop out and take over for my guys and they’ll do Christmas just until I can’t handle it anymore. I’ll call them in and they come and help me out,” said Desormo.

AAA says you should keep an emergency kit in your car. It can include things like a snow shovel, boots, and water.

“You want to be able to turn off the car and not freeze. You want to have those extra blankets and have layers that you can keep adding on just so that you stay warm,” said Valerie Puma, AAA communications specialist.

Other things to throw in the trunk can include a flashlight, jumper cables, and, when the tires will only spin in the snow, something for traction.

“That could be sand, snow salt, even cat litter. So these are things that are going to help give you some traction under your tires if you do get stuck, whether it is on the slush or some icy patch,” said Puma.

Good advice for this weekend or for the next storm that’ll come this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.