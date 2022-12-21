Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday afternoon, men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community and Church Program in Canton.

This was all part of an annual Rucksack Run and donation to the food pantry in which the recruiting station has people donate food as early as November.

They then take what was donated and put it into rucksacks that are 50 pounds and go for a 2-mile run before donating the food to the pantry.

“It goes a big way in the community. There’s a lot of families out there who don’t have what they need for the holidays. We’re here in a capacity that we want to help the youth of this area. We want to put them in the Army, but at the same time, we want to let everybody know that we’re happy to be here and we want to help out any way that we can,” said Staff Sgt. James Frey, U.S. Army Recruiting.

In total, 20 soldiers and Army recruits participated with about $2,000 of donated food from their bags.

The Church and Community Program director says the amount of food that has been given will help many families this year for Christmas.

