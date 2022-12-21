Some flurries on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will pass by to our north keeping the region mainly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Expect lows tonight in the teens.

Flurries are possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 30′s.

Rain and snow are likely on Thursday,

Friday will start warm with rain. Winds will be gusty all day. A quick change to heavy snow is likely during the afternoon.

The weekend will be cold and windy with significant snow accumulation expected.

