Some flurries on Wednesday

By John Kubis
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will pass by to our north keeping the region mainly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Expect lows tonight in the teens.

Flurries are possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 30′s.

Rain and snow are likely on Thursday,

Friday will start warm with rain. Winds will be gusty all day. A quick change to heavy snow is likely during the afternoon.

The weekend will be cold and windy with significant snow accumulation expected.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny, but chilly, so layer up
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
A quiet couple days