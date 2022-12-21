St. Lawrence County’s sheriff announces retirement

Brooks Bigwarfe
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe will be retiring at the end of next year.

He announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election.

“My plan is to retire at the end of this term,” he said in a prepared statement. “This was not a decision made lightly as this profession has been my lifelong career, and it has been an honor to serve as Sheriff of St. Lawrence County and to oversee all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Once he retires, he will end a 36-year career with the sheriff’s office. He served in a variety of positions, including deputy, K9 officer, D.A.R.E. instructor, and undersheriff.

“To all the men and women who worked for me, your service has been invaluable. I personally would like to thank each and every member of my staff for your constant support and professional duty. Keep up the good work of protecting and serving our County,” he said.

Bigwarfe started his career at the sheriff’s office in 1987 and became sheriff in 2020.

“I still have 12 months of work to do as I continue to meet the daily challenges as Sheriff through 2023, and it has been and will continue to be an honor and privilege to serve as your Sheriff through the end of my term,” he wrote.

