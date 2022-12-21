State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is making sure Morristown has what it needs after a fire heavily damaged the town highway department garage.

Meanwhile, officials are assessing the damage.

“It’s major. Obviously, it’s major,” said Morristown Town Supervisor Frank Putman.

The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the flames were extinguished after a swift response by the Morristown and Briar Hill fire departments.

“They were there and got it under control,” said Putman.

He says help came from beyond the fire departments.

“It was a lot of local people that volunteered to help what they could. That’s what a small community is about,” he said.

But not before the flames damaged the structure inside and out. Overhead doors are warped beyond usability. Some equipment was heavily damaged.

Another item lost in the blaze was a snowplow. With predictions of heavy snow this weekend, Morristown has had to take action to make up for the loss.

Assemblyman-elect Scott Gray helped make sure they won’t do without.

“He has been able to secure from the state two trucks that we can use from the state DOT,” said Putman.

The cost of the fire is yet to be determined.

“I don’t know that that can be assessed now. The extent of the heat with the metal - how much has that compromised the materials,” said Putman.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

For now, crews are using a storage barn as a temporary garage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.