Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville

Published: Dec. 20, 2022
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.

She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien.  Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.

Following school she married Keith Gary of Cato, NY, in 1968.  Together the couple had a daughter Christina, before the marriage ended in divorce.  Stephanie moved to Watertown in 1969 where she held various jobs.  The last job she held was at the Dexter Market of which she greatly enjoyed until she retired.

Among her survivors are two daughters, Christina M. Bown, Brownville, NY and Kathleen M. Daly, Syracuse, NY; six grandchildren, Kassandra L. Robinson and her significant other, Scott M. Foley, Kelcie R. (Andrew) Desormo, Lacie A. Robinson and her significant other, Dillon Weston, Jillian T. Robbins, Nathan T. Robbins and Donald A. Bromley; 9 great grandchildren, Dawson R. and Harper S. Foley, Jayden C. and Farrah M. Desormo, Charley M. and Brody A. Weston, Ella, Quinn and Josie Bromley; her cousin whom she was very close with, Debbie R (Joe) Kaufman, Brewerton, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by three brothers, Gary, Michael and Craig O’Brien and a cousin, Terry Tyler.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday December 23rd at the Johnson Funeral Home.  The family would like you to come in casual and comfortable wear, the way their mother always liked to dress.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

