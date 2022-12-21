Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You stepped up!

Earlier this month, Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network told 7 News more volunteers were needed to take veterans to and from appointments.

After our report, you took action.

The group checked in with us Tuesday to say 10 people from Watertown signed up to volunteer, 2 in Lowville, 3 people in Potsdam and 1 in Clifton Fine.

The calls keep coming in. We’re glad we helped.

The number to volunteer is 315-425-4343.

