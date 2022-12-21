Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report

The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network needs more volunteer drivers
The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network needs more volunteer drivers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You stepped up!

Earlier this month, Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network told 7 News more volunteers were needed to take veterans to and from appointments.

After our report, you took action.

The group checked in with us Tuesday to say 10 people from Watertown signed up to volunteer, 2 in Lowville, 3 people in Potsdam and 1 in Clifton Fine.

The calls keep coming in. We’re glad we helped.

The number to volunteer is 315-425-4343.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
Winter Storm
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
Blizzard?
Blizzard-like conditions possible this weekend
Snowmobilers
Snowmobilers report ‘fantastic’ conditions on Tug Hill
Watertown lacrosse players Joe Girardi, Michael O'Donnell, and Kyan Combs sign letters of...
Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college

Latest News

Snowplow inside the fire-damaged Morristown highway department garage
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
Men and women from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Potsdam donated food to the Community...
Soldiers donate food collected during Rucksack Run
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatcher Michael LeClair with newborn Evelynn Amelia...
Emergency dispatcher meets baby he helped deliver