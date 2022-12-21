Wage transparency law designed to level playing field for workers

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Under a new law, New York state employers will have to list salary ranges for any jobs or promotions they advertise.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Wednesday. She said it “will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency” for the state’s workforce.

The law is designed to end pay gaps for women and people of color.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women made 83 cents for every dollar men made in 2020. Black women made 64 cents on the dollar and Hispanic women made 57 cents.

State officials say the disclosures the law requires will reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices and help level the playing field for all workers.

