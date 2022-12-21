Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys.

More than 300 families benefit.

“We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot of smiles because people get to go home and they know their kids are receiving toys. They get to know there’s a Christmas meal on their table,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

The turkeys and bags of food purchased by the Salvation Army are matched by piles of presents donated as part of the organization’s “Angel Tag” toy program.

“We had 300 families this year. That’s 17 more than we helped last year. So it would really be impossible for us without the community,” said Nicoll.

“It feels good for the heart. I see the emotions in some people that they don’t have much. They’re able to accept what we’re able to give them. It really goes a long way,” said Andrew Haug, a volunteer.

A long way - not just for those helping - but for those receiving the help as well.

“I think Salvation Army does an awesome job every year. Some of my grandchildren, they use it just to help things out a little bit each year. I think we would be hurting bad without them,” said Lynn Brewer of Watertown.

A team of volunteers from Neenah Mativ packed up people’s back seats and trunks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We get to go home tired, but smiling. It’s just a great impact we get to have on this community,” said Nicoll.

And without the community’s help, Captain Nicoll believes this day would not be possible.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.