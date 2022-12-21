William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen

William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 14, 1941, at home on the Kramer Farm in the Town of Rutland to the late Donald Lortie & Bertha (Hassler) Avery. He graduated from Copenhagen High School. He married the late Nancy Day on May 12, 1981, at the United Community Church in Copenhagen. Nancy died on November 28, 2013.

He is survived by his 3 children, William D. Lortie, Copenhagen; Dale Seymour, Watertown; and Catherine Hayward, Bucknell England; and survived by many special grandchildren & great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lortie was a machinist and worked for 30 years at Carthage Machine. He was a member of the Copenhagen Fire Department and Drill Team and a Board Member of WMHR Christian Radio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, road trips, sightseeing, and berry picking. He also loved deer & bird watching. Bill also cherished his Sunday lunch with his family after church, his grandchildren’s sports events, and then out for Ice Cream. During road trips usually a lunch break at any given diner!

A Calling Hour for Mr. Lortie will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm and a Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at noon. He will be buried in the spring alongside his wife in the Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen, New York.

The family is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Bill’s Family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations can be made in William’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

