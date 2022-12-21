Winter storm watch posted for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to be sure at this point, but it looks as if the north country could be hit by blizzard-like conditions over the Christmas weekend.

Just how much snow and where it will fall is still unclear. We’ll know more as the weekend gets closer

A flash freeze will change rain to mixed precipitation and then to snow through the day Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s in the morning and in the teens by Friday night.

There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Besides the snow, what makes a blizzard is the wind.

A high wind watch is posted for 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. on Friday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

A high wind watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondack will be from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Winds could gust to 65 mph on Friday and to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.

Lake effect snow combined with high winds have the potential to create blizzard-like conditions through the weekend. High winds and blowing snow could lead to power outages and difficult to impossible driving conditions.

It will also be bitterly cold. Highs for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be in the 20s and lows will be in the teens. Wind chills at night are likely to be well below zero due to the high winds.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.