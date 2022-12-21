A year of milestones for school-based health services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 2022 was a year of celebration for the North Country Family Health Center’s school-based health services.

April Fallon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the milestones. Watch her interview above.

North Country Family Health Center operates full-service health centers in the Watertown and South Jefferson school districts.

Staff provides primary care and behavioral health services to students. There are also dental clinics in both districts.

In an average year, more than 3,000 students make more than 10,000 visits to NCFHC’s school-based health centers.

This year NCFHC celebrated a number of anniversaries:

25 years at Case Middle School

15 years at Mannsville Manor Elementary

5 years of preventative dental services at South Lewis

20 years at HT Wiley School

Next year, the center will celebrate 30 years at North Elementary, which was NCFHC’s first school-based program.

With a lot of sickness going around right now, NCFHC wants to remind parents that their children can get flu shots and Covid vaccinations and boosters.

If kids are sick at home, and they are a part of the program, they can call the school they attend to get an appointment at the school-based health center – even if they did not go to school that day.

For more information or to donate to NCFHC, click here.

