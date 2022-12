GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Harold R. Reape, 84, of Glendale Road, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Rome Healthcare.

Services will be held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.