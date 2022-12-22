Highlights & scores: Hoops, hockey & wrestling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy Wednesday on the local high school sports schedule, with action on the hardwood, ice, and mat in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In Dexter, it was a boys’ Frontier League basketball matchup as the Lions hosted the South Jefferson Spartans.

Second quarter: Nolan Widrick buries the 3. The Spartans are on top by 3.

Then it’s Robert Piddock down low with the reverse lay-in and South Jeff is up 6.

Tucker Rosbrook goes strong to the tin for 2 and he’s fouled. The Lions are down 3. He had 25.

Caleb Price gets the floater to fall for the Lions.

General Brown nips South Jeff 65-63.

Potsdam hosted Malone in boys’ NAC hockey.

Tyler Berkman to Cooper Grant. He ties the game at 1.

Ryan Rutley turns and fires on net. It’s 2-1 Sandstoners.

Brodey Hughes finds Rutley who ups the lead to 3-1.

Rutley breaks through the D and gets the shorthanded goal.

Potsdam edges Malone 7-5

Staying on the ice, Massena hosted St. Lawrence Central in another boys’ NAC hockey matchup.

Bailey Rochefort dents net and it’s 1-0 Massena.

Raiders try to make it 2-0. but Tristan Sunday’s shot rattles off the goalie and goalpost.

Charlie Dow is stopped by Jake Lindstadt.

Brian Hurlbutt drills a laser to score the Raiders’ second goal.

Massena beats St. Lawrence Central 4-1.

Turning to the mat, the Watertown Cyclones hosted Indian River in boys’ Frontier League wrestling.

In the first match of the night at 118 pounds, the Warriors’ Tomah Gummow pins the Cyclones’ Patrick Clarke.

In the second match of the night at 132 pounds, the Warriors’ Jack Countryman records the pin on Watertown’s Ethan Fleshman.

Next up at 138 pounds, the Warriors’ Caleb Welser pins Watertown’s Michael Ducote.

Indian River goes on to beat Watertown 66-6.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 65, South Jefferson 63

Carthage 72, Indian River 31

Sandy Creek 45, Immaculate Heart 42

Canton 63, OFA 26

Madrid-Waddington 54, Colton-Pierrepont 52

Harrisville 83, Morristown 38

Girls’ high school basketball

Gouverneur 44, Massena 39

General Brown 72, South Jefferson 25

Boys’ high school hockey

Canton 4, Tupper Lake 1

Potsdam 7, Malone 5

Massena 4, St. Lawrence Central 1

OFA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 6, Alexandria 3

Malone 4, Burlington Colchester 4 (OT)

High school wrestling

Indian River 66, Watertown 6

Malone 54, OFA 21

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 36, General Brown 33

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, General Brown 0

Lowville 3, Watertown 1

