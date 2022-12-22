Howard “Joey” Friot, 75, of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF passed away at Claxton Hepburn...
Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.(Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF will be held on Tuesday (December 27, 2022) at 10:00am at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Caroline Bartkus officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service at the church. Mr. Friot passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.

Surviving is his mother Hilda Friot of Heuvelton; three sisters Anne Marie (Robert) Soika of Valatia, Laura (Robert) Pirie of Heuvelton and Cynthia (Michael) Weaver of Heuvelton; two brothers Richard (Jamie) Friot of Heuvelton and Lawrence (Linda) Friot of Baldwinsville; nieces & nephews Douglas (Sara) Soika, Carolyn (Charlie) Switzer, Andrew (Sommer) Friot, Alexis (Rick) Nicholas, Joel (Leslie) Schneller, Kristopher Pirier, Darren (Julie) Friot, Nicholas (Nina) Friot, Daniel (Lindsey) Friot, Justin Weaver & Samantha Weaver.

He was predeceased by his father Howard N. Friot on April 30, 2010.

Joey was born on May 5, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a son of Howard N. & Hilda (Brown) Friot. He has been under the care of the United Helpers Intermediate Care since early 1980′s. Joey enjoyed playing with fire trucks, listening to music especially Billy Joel, going for car rides, playing with trains, long hair on women and loved his caretakers and family very much.

Memorial contributions can be made to the United Helpers Wish Book, 5147 County Rt 10, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Shopping
Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm
Ski resort
Ski areas eager for snow from coming storm
David Eads
Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years
Sean O'Brien
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff

Obituaries

Rabid raccoon found in Watertown
Winter Storm
Emergency responders, utility crews brace for winter storm
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis counties issue travel advisories
WWNY
Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner
WWNY
WWNY Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner
Aerial view of Watertown Correctional Facility about a month before it closed in March 2021.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons