Howard “Joey” Friot, 75, of Heuvelton

Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Howard “Joey” Friot, age 75 a resident of the Heuvelton ICF will be held on Tuesday (December 27, 2022) at 10:00am at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Caroline Bartkus officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service at the church. Mr. Friot passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.

Surviving is his mother Hilda Friot of Heuvelton; three sisters Anne Marie (Robert) Soika of Valatia, Laura (Robert) Pirie of Heuvelton and Cynthia (Michael) Weaver of Heuvelton; two brothers Richard (Jamie) Friot of Heuvelton and Lawrence (Linda) Friot of Baldwinsville; nieces & nephews Douglas (Sara) Soika, Carolyn (Charlie) Switzer, Andrew (Sommer) Friot, Alexis (Rick) Nicholas, Joel (Leslie) Schneller, Kristopher Pirier, Darren (Julie) Friot, Nicholas (Nina) Friot, Daniel (Lindsey) Friot, Justin Weaver & Samantha Weaver.

He was predeceased by his father Howard N. Friot on April 30, 2010.

Joey was born on May 5, 1947 in Ogdensburg, a son of Howard N. & Hilda (Brown) Friot. He has been under the care of the United Helpers Intermediate Care since early 1980′s. Joey enjoyed playing with fire trucks, listening to music especially Billy Joel, going for car rides, playing with trains, long hair on women and loved his caretakers and family very much.

Memorial contributions can be made to the United Helpers Wish Book, 5147 County Rt 10, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.