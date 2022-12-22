It might be cliché, but it’s the calm before the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What was a winter storm watch yesterday has turned into a warning.

But that starts Friday. For Thursday, we’ll have rain late in the day and highs will be around 40.

Temperatures rise through the 40s overnight.

It also becomes very windy overnight. High wind warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. on Friday for Jefferson and Lewis County. In southeaster St. Lawrence County, the wind warning starts at 1 a.m. Friday and ends at 7 p.m. the same day.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph during the warning, but it will stay very breezy through the weekend.

Friday starts with rain and temperatures around 45.

At first, temps climb to the upper 40s and then fall rapidly into the teens through the afternoon causing a flash freeze.

That changes rain into snow, making roads slick and traveling difficult.

A winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and lasts through 7 a.m. on Monday.

The storm has the potential for becoming a blizzard on Saturday — Christmas Even — with heavy lake effect snow continuing through Christmas. Highs will be around 20 on Saturday and in the mid-20s on Sunday.

