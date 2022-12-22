Jefferson County advises against travel

Travel Advisory
Travel Advisory(MGN / Andover Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Jefferson County.

It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.

