Jefferson County advises against travel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of Jefferson County.

It goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The NWS warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday.

