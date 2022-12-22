John H. Conklin, 90, of Canton, died, December 20, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John H. Conklin, 90, of Canton, died, December 20, 2022, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will a private family service at a later date. Burial will be in Jerusalem Cemetery. John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Conklin, sons, John and his wife Dawn Conklin of Canton, Joe and his wife Kathy Conklin of Canton, a daughter, Michele and her husband Jeff Hunt of Canton, brothers, James and his wife Nancy Conklin of South Carolina, Francis and his wife Barbara Conklin of Hilton, NY, Richard Conklin of Holly, NY, Gary and his wife Brenda Conklin of Spencerport, NY, 7 grandchildren, Joe and his wife Brigette Conklin, Nikki and her husband Joe Trimm, Kate and her husband Dillon Huntley, Tyler and his wife Erin Hunt, Meghan Conklin, Colleen Conklin, Erin and her husband Joe DiTullio and step grandson Ryan Grimshaw, 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Elliott, Katherine Karpowich, Beverly O’Brien, Jean Gemmil, Donna Hosley, and Theresa Faucher. John was born on June 11, 1932, in Morley, the son of the late John and Florence Trombley Conklin. John served his country in the Army and was honorably discharged. He married Judy Hawn on March 18, 1961 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. He retired in 1993 as a furnace technician at Corning Inc. in DeKalb. John loved spending time with his family and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, making puzzles and traveling to the ocean for family vacations. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

