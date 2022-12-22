Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last-minute Christmas shopping is especially hectic as many people try to grab gifts before the storm hits.

There was steady traffic at the Salmon Run Mall Thursday.

“I’m here shopping for my boyfriend. I have to do it all last minute because he’s a snoop and he’ll find everything,” said Jocelyn Fry

“It’s my last chance because it’s going to storm and I’m not leaving the house tomorrow,” said Kim Hoose.

Hoose says the key to making it through the last-minute shopping is making a list and that it’s all about the spirit of giving.

“You always have to give at Christmas. I get to have my grandchildren at my house and my sisters,” she said.

A popular stop at the mall is Go Calendars, which features calendars, board games and toys.

“Hungry Hungry Hippo, Candy Land, so it goes all the way from adulthood down to little games, so there’s been a lot of rush in that, especially with the weather, people like to stay in and play games with their family,” said sales associate Sarah Woodward.

With last-minute gift shopping comes last-minute wrapping. A station at the mall benefits the American Cancer Society.

“People are really generous; they’ll give us $50 for wrapping two gifts. Whatever is all great for the American Cancer Society. We appreciate that and anything that anybody gives to us,” said David Clement, Randy’s Rangers wrapping team.

One last run to get all the gifts under the tree.

