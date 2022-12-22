Localized blizzard conditions possible through the holiday weekend

Winter Storm Warning
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Buckle up, people. Christmas weekend could be a wild ride.

There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday. National Weather Service forecasters say from 2 to 3 feet of snow are possible.

Before that, though, is rain that begins late Thursday afternoon and continues overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures around 40 degrees Thursday afternoon rise into the mid-40s overnight and into the upper 40s Friday morning.

And there will be wind.

There’s a high wind warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. on Friday for Jefferson and Lewis counties. In southeastern St. Lawrence County, the wind warning starts at 1 a.m. Friday and ends at 7 p.m. the same day.

Winds could be from 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph during the warning. It will stay windy through the weekend, but no alerts have been posted. Power outages are possible as wind and heavy snow could bring tree limbs down onto power lines.

A cold front comes through Friday and causes a flash freeze that will change rain to snow, making roads slick and driving conditions hazardous. Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the teens by evening.

Heavy lake effect snow and very strong winds could cause significant blowing and drifting snow from Friday evening through the weekend.

Localized blizzard conditions are possible. Widespread blowing snow and snow-covered roads could make driving very difficult or impossible.

