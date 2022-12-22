Michelle R. Gentile, 55, of Watertown

Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home. She was 55 years old.

Calling hours will be Monday December 26th, 2022 from 10 am – 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Born December 31, 1966, in Watertown the daughter to the late John and Nataline McMillan Hamblin, Sr... Following graduating high school Michelle went on to earn her cosmetology license.

Michelle owned and operated her own beauty salon and worked for several years as a hairdresser at Mixed Company Hair Salon. During her years as a hairdresser, she made many friends and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving is her son, Theodore (Katie) Smith, Jr., Watertown; grandchildren, Camdon and Marlee, three sisters, Christine Daniels, Evans Mills; Debbie Beach and Gail Carr both of Watertown; her brother, Scott (Tracy) Hamblin, Theresa; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend who was like a father to her, Jim Riley and her companion dog Roscoe.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, John Hamblin, Jr., and Ronald Hamblin. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

