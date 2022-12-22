Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Watertown man is accused of sexually abusing a child over several years.
State police charged David Eads with a felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Eads’ arrest is a result of a criminal investigation into sexual abuse against a girl that took place from 2015 through 2022.
According to police, the abuse started when she was 8 years old and continued until she was 15.
Eads was arraigned in Watertown City Court and ordered held without bail pending a hearing.
