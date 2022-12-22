Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years

David Eads
David Eads(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Watertown man is accused of sexually abusing a child over several years.

State police charged David Eads with a felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Eads’ arrest is a result of a criminal investigation into sexual abuse against a girl that took place from 2015 through 2022.

According to police, the abuse started when she was 8 years old and continued until she was 15.

Eads was arraigned in Watertown City Court and ordered held without bail pending a hearing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm watch posted for parts of north country
Blizzard?
Blizzard-like conditions possible this weekend
Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
Brooks Bigwarfe
St. Lawrence County’s sheriff announces retirement

Latest News

Shopping
Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm
Ski resort
Ski areas eager for snow from coming storm
Sean O'Brien
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown