Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.

Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The recipient of this year’s award is 7 News sports anchor Mel Busler.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the banquet room at Faichney Drive Business Complex. Reservations can be made by online at www.watertownny.com or by contacting the GWNC Chamber of Commerce during business hours at 315-788-4400 by February 21.

Seating is Limited.

