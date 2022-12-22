Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff

Sean O'Brien
Sean O'Brien(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office.

Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023.

O’Brien started his career in the sheriff’s office in 2004 as a deputy. He also served as a detective and a member of the drug task force.

In January of 2020, he became undersheriff.

O’Brien plans to officially announce his candidacy for St. Lawrence County Sheriff on Monday at 3 p.m. at the county courthouse in Canton.

