Ski areas eager for snow from coming storm

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - For skiers, there are two seasons - skiing season and waiting for skiing season.

With a second winter storm coming, the folks at Snow Ridge Ski Resort only have one thing written down on their holiday wish list.

“As much snow as we can possibly get from Lake Ontario. I’m waking up every day and looking at the forecast,” said Nick Mir, general manager, Snow Ridge Ski Resort.

The storm could dump 3 feet of snow on the slopes the same weekend that kids across the north country begin school break.

“You know the biggest thing is always what the weather does. If the weather is good, business is good,” said Mir.

And with a foot of powder already on the ground, Mir says an early storm can have an exponential effect on a successful season.

“We’re looking at the forecast. We see a big lake effect storm coming right after this little warm-up tomorrow, and right through Christmas. I think we’re going to have a pretty good one hit us, and it’s going to set up for a really good Christmas break,” he said.

Snow Ridge is not alone.

“We want to fortify the existing snow that we have just so we can make it through winter weather events like this Friday with all the rain, and snow and wind expected. We just want to make sure that we can stay open given the gift that Mother Nature has provided,” said Stewart Wells, mechanical systems engineer, Dry Hill Ski Area.

A gift that is making a major difference for the brand-new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area.

“With the man-made that we produce, we would have one trail open, just the wagon. With all the snow that we’re anticipating, it just makes it so that we have a full mountain for everybody to come play on,” said Wells.

This winter storm comes at a perfect time to add snow on the slopes at Snow Ridge and Dry Hill.

