Some rain and snow tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will increase the clouds tonight, and cause some rain and snow tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20′s.

Thursday will be cloudy with afternoon rain and snow. Highs will be in the 30′s.

Rain and windy conditions are expected tomorrow night.

Friday will start mild with rain. A cold front will move through by noon and quickly change the rain to snow. Temperatures will fall from the upper 40′s to below freezing.

Heavy snow is likely Friday night and Saturday. Winds will be gusty as well causing white out conditions.

