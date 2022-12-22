A year to remember: Watertown Wolves bring home 3rd straight league title

We continue our look at local teams bringing home titles in 2022 by focusing on the Watertown Wolves, a team that came into the 2021-22 season with high expectations and delivered another title to their fans.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After taking the 2020-21 season off due to COVID, the Watertown Wolves entered the 2021-22 season looking to regain their status as the top team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

And coach Brent Clarke’s team would do just that.

The Wolves would win the regular season title posting an impressive 43-12-4 record — 28 points better than the second-place Columbus River Dragons.

“Yeah, I mean I thought we had the best team in the league last year and I didn’t think we could make it any better,” Clarke said. “I mean, I feel like the team we have right now is better than the team we had last year. You know, kudos to the guys that are called up right now that are in the SP and ECHL that were on our team last year. Our team’s doing very well and I’m very happy with the team that we’ve put together.”

In the postseason, the Wolves would sweep Carolina in their best-of-three series and advance to meet Columbus in the championship.

The Wolves would drop game one to Columbus, which put them in a must-win situation in game two at the Fairgrounds, a game they won 4-1 to force a third and deciding game for the FPHL title.

“I know, it’s an exciting feeling,” Clarke said. “I couldn’t sleep last night and couldn’t sleep today trying to have my pre-game nap. Just excited about tonight and getting underway.”

And this game would be a classic.

The contest would go to two overtimes tied at 2, where in the second overtime, Lane King stuck home the loose puck in front to give the Wolves their third Federal Prospects Hockey League title with a 3-2 win over Columbus.

Team Captain Justin MacDonald would be named MVP.

“Oh my God, my heart was beating out of my chest there,” Clarke said. “I just believed in the guys, the guys believed in each other. I knew we were going to win this, bring it back to Hockeytown here.”

“We battled,” captain Justin MacDonald said. “I mean, each and every one from the ownership all the way down to the coaching staff to the players to the healthy scratches, we did it. Especially the fans. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

“I mean, Mahfouz took the puck hard to the net and all I did was put the rebound in,” Lane said of his winning goal.

A night and a season to remember for fans of the Watertown Wolves.

