Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2022
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Aaron S. Love, 31, of Wallace Road, tragically passed away early Thursday morning December 22, 2022, from injuries he suffered in a snowmobile accident.

Aaron was born on July 19, 1991, in Massena, the son of Scott A. Love and Rachel Brothers.  He attended Massena schools. He was currently working for Danko Construction and had previously worked for Aaron’s in Massena.  Aaron was also a member of the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and an avid outdoor enthusiast greatly enjoying fishing, snowmobiling, riding his ATV, and shooting pistols.

Aaron is survived by his daughter Amaya who was “Daddy’s Little Girl,” his father, Scott Love and his companion, Darlene Taylor of Norfolk; his mother, Rachel Brothers of Louisville; his brothers, Dylan Love and Emily Olson of Massena and Jeffery Love and Sarah Burnett of Massena; his companion, Melissa Lauzon; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Wednesday, January 28th, from 3-7:00 PM, with a fireman’s memorial ritual being held at 6:45 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory may be made to the Louisville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Friends may share memories and photos or offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

