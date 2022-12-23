Arts All-Star: Natalia Pearson

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Natalia Pearson says that while many people have cats and dogs, chickens are her emotional support animals.

That’s why she paints a lot of barnyard fowl.

“Some people might think it was goofy at first, but, like, do what you want to do, as long as you’re happy,” she said. “That’s all that matters.”

The Madrid-Waddington artist is this week’s 7 news Arts All-Star.

She says her style often depends on her mood.

“I usually just go with the flow. I pick how I feel, like if it’s bold and bright, I guess that’s how I feel that day. If it’s a duller color, I guess it’s not my best day.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.