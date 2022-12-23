Athlete of the Week: Colden Hardy

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Massena who is a force in the back field for the Red Raiders this past season. His efforts on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.

Colden Hardy is a talented running-back who gained 1,396 yards on 173 carries for an 8.1 yard per carry average.

He also scored 19 touchdowns this past season. Among his more impressive performances, 340 yards, 6 touchdowns in a playoff victory over Malone.

On defense, he made 66 tackles from his linebacker position, racking up 8.5 sacks and 6 fumbles.

He’s also an outstanding wrestler. A truly outstanding student athlete.

Colden is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 23, 2022.

