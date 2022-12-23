Athlete of the Week: Colden Hardy

Colden is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December...
Colden is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 23, 2022.
By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Massena who is a force in the back field for the Red Raiders this past season. His efforts on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.

Colden Hardy is a talented running-back who gained 1,396 yards on 173 carries for an 8.1 yard per carry average.

He also scored 19 touchdowns this past season. Among his more impressive performances, 340 yards, 6 touchdowns in a playoff victory over Malone.

On defense, he made 66 tackles from his linebacker position, racking up 8.5 sacks and 6 fumbles.

He’s also an outstanding wrestler. A truly outstanding student athlete.

Colden is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 23, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

