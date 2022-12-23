The Attorney General’s Office warns of price gouging following the storm

Money & wages
Money & wages(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warning tonight from the Attorney General’s Office about price gouging after this winter storm.

Letitia James says New Yorkers should be on the lookout for fraudsters who may use the winter storm to take advantage of consumers.

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during times of emergency.

The Attorney General reminds people to shop around, get several estimates from contractors and get it in writing. She also recommends you don’t pay unreasonable advance sums.

If you have to report someone, call 1-800-771-7755.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County
Travel Advisory
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties issue travel advisories
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
Aerial view of Watertown Correctional Facility about a month before it closed in March 2021.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
David Eads
Police: Watertown man sexually abused girl for years

Latest News

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!
Lake and river communities battle winds and waves as the storm surges
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
The winter storm hit quickly, Watertown buckles down