The Attorney General’s Office warns of price gouging following the storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warning tonight from the Attorney General’s Office about price gouging after this winter storm.

Letitia James says New Yorkers should be on the lookout for fraudsters who may use the winter storm to take advantage of consumers.

New York law prohibits businesses from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an unconscionably excessive price during times of emergency.

The Attorney General reminds people to shop around, get several estimates from contractors and get it in writing. She also recommends you don’t pay unreasonable advance sums.

If you have to report someone, call 1-800-771-7755.

