Best advice? Stay home!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways.

Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.

And there will be snow on top of that. The snow and wind continue through the weekend. Different areas will get different amounts.

Blowing and drifting snow will result in poor visibility and driving could be extremely difficult to impossible. Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph at times.

Because of that, law enforcement agencies in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties have issued travel advisories. Jefferson and St. Lawrence county authorities, say that people should travel only when it’s necessary.

There might not be many places to go anyway, since many organizations and businesses have shut their doors in anticipation.

On Friday, it’s widespread snow. On Saturday, a lake effect band forms and will brew through Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

The band is expected to be over northern Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties for most of Saturday, then shift south over the Tug Hill for most of Sunday.

A blizzard warning kicked in at 1 p.m. Friday for Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County. The warning ends at 1 p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County and at 7 p.m. for St. Lawrence County.

There’s a lake effect snow warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m. Sunday and a winter storm warning for Lewis County ends at 7 a.m. on Monday.

