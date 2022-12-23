Blizzard warning for tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A powerful cold front and low pressure system will produce strong winds and significant snowfall. Expect rain and strong winds tonight with lows in the upper 30′s.

Friday will start mild, but temperatures will fall by noon. Rain will quickly change to snow. Early highs will be in the upper 40′s.

The weekend will be cold and windy with heavy lake effect snow.

