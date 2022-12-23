Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family.

Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son of the late David L. and Lucy (Flanagan) Ashley. He attended Knox-Memorial Central and graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School. He worked for Potsdam Electrical Contractors, Clarkson University and Four C Aire, doing electrical and HVAC work. Charles married Jennifer Moon on October 1, 1977.

Charles was very knowledgeable about most everything, fielding calls from family and friends, often times “fixing” their problems over the phone. If he wasn’t troubleshooting over the phone, he would be fixing everyone’s broken items in person with tools he had or tools he made for the situation. He was also an excellent cook.

Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer K. Ashley, two sons, David J. Ashley (Dawn Harper) and Matthew C. Ashley. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, David and Lucy, he is predeceased by a sister, Brenda Dudine and a brother Guy R. Ashley.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at  www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Charles W. Ashley are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Aaron S. Love, 31, of Wallace Road, tragically passed away early Thursday morning December 22,...
Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk
A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
Candles
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay
Evelyn M. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023)
Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena

Obituaries

Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022...
Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena
Jimmy E. Burdo, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the Massena...
Jimmy E. Burdo, 66, of Massena
Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester...
Roger L. Taylor, 67 of Madrid
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on...
Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!