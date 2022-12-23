CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family.

Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son of the late David L. and Lucy (Flanagan) Ashley. He attended Knox-Memorial Central and graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School. He worked for Potsdam Electrical Contractors, Clarkson University and Four C Aire, doing electrical and HVAC work. Charles married Jennifer Moon on October 1, 1977.

Charles was very knowledgeable about most everything, fielding calls from family and friends, often times “fixing” their problems over the phone. If he wasn’t troubleshooting over the phone, he would be fixing everyone’s broken items in person with tools he had or tools he made for the situation. He was also an excellent cook.

Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer K. Ashley, two sons, David J. Ashley (Dawn Harper) and Matthew C. Ashley. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, David and Lucy, he is predeceased by a sister, Brenda Dudine and a brother Guy R. Ashley.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Charles W. Ashley are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

