Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler

Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

There will be a graveside service for Christopher at Hailesboro Cemetery in the spring on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Christopher was born on January 10, 1986 in Gouverneur to Donald R. and Donna K. (Charter) Parker. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 2004, and then went on to attend SUNY Canton. Chris worked at Bob’s Market in Fowler, working both as a cashier and in the kitchen. Chris enjoyed playing video games, snowboarding, collecting Ninja Turtles, working on his cars, doing carpentry, cooking, playing with his cats, and spending time with family and friends. Chris was known for his fun sense of humor and loving personality.

Surviving is his mother, Donna Parker and her companion, Steve Thomas; his maternal grandmother, Alice Charter; three sisters, Rebecca Parker and her husband Andrew Rounds, Amy and Ralph Ward, Danielle and Rick Walton; and several nieces and nephews.

Chris is predeceased by his father, Donald R. Parker.

Donations may be made in Chris’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.