Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside services for Evelyn M. Comins, age 101 of the St. Regis Nursing Home will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Funeral Home, Massena, NY.

Mrs. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023) at the Massena Rehabilitation & nursing Center. Evelyn was born at home in Colton, NY July 3, 1921 to Amaranth and Beatrice Ames. In 1939 she attended A Barton Hepburn Nursing School and studied under the Gray Nuns graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1942. She married George H. Comins in Richville, NY on February 6th, 1942. She worked at Massena Memorial Hospital and Highland Nursing Home as a private duty Registered Nurse for many years. She and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Florida for over 23 years, traveling to Alaska and spending time at camp on Fraser’s Point, Que in the summertime.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years George H. Comins in 2007, a brother Robert Ames and sister Elizabeth Stowe. She is survived by her three children; H. David (Mikell Murphy) Comins of Kerrville, TX; Bonnie (Charles) Hewlett of Massena, NY; and Kathy (Rick) Hunter of Rouses Point, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Scott, Sabra, and Wendy Comins, Timothy and Michael Hewlett and McKenna Hunter; along with five great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Owen, Holden, Campbell Hewlett and Jasper Hitchman and one step great-grandchild Melissa Ruest.

