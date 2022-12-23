Evelyn M. Comins, 101, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Evelyn M. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023)
Evelyn M. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023)(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside services for Evelyn M. Comins, age 101 of the St. Regis Nursing Home will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Funeral Home, Massena, NY.

Mrs. Comins passed away on Wednesday afternoon (December 21, 2023) at the Massena Rehabilitation & nursing Center. Evelyn was born at home in Colton, NY July 3, 1921 to Amaranth and Beatrice Ames. In 1939 she attended A Barton Hepburn Nursing School and studied under the Gray Nuns graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1942. She married George H. Comins in Richville, NY on February 6th, 1942. She worked at Massena Memorial Hospital and Highland Nursing Home as a private duty Registered Nurse for many years. She and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Florida for over 23 years, traveling to Alaska and spending time at camp on Fraser’s Point, Que in the summertime.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years George H. Comins in 2007, a brother Robert Ames and sister Elizabeth Stowe. She is survived by her three children; H. David (Mikell Murphy) Comins of Kerrville, TX; Bonnie (Charles) Hewlett of Massena, NY; and Kathy (Rick) Hunter of Rouses Point, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Scott, Sabra, and Wendy Comins, Timothy and Michael Hewlett and McKenna Hunter; along with five great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Owen, Holden, Campbell Hewlett and Jasper Hitchman and one step great-grandchild Melissa Ruest.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Aaron S. Love, 31, of Wallace Road, tragically passed away early Thursday morning December 22,...
Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk
A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment...
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
Candles
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton
Candles
Darrel S. Barnes “Scott”, 60, of Bombay

Obituaries

Nicholas J. Gallo, age 66, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 13, 2022...
Nicholas J. Gallo, 66, of Massena
Jimmy E. Burdo, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the Massena...
Jimmy E. Burdo, 66, of Massena
Roger L. Taylor, age 67 of Madrid, NY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rochester...
Roger L. Taylor, 67 of Madrid
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2003 to find the right Christmas tree!
Blast form the Past: Tree shopping in 2003
Christopher D. Parker, age 36, of Fowler, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on...
Christopher D. Parker, 36, of Fowler
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
The winter storm has arrived- Here’s our most recent forecast!