Heavy snowfall & high winds through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s rainy and relatively warm this morning, but that’s expected to change rapidly later.

Temperatures will drop rapidly through the afternoon, causing a flash freeze that could coat roads with ice.

Rain will change to widespread snow at first, then to lake effect snow for much of the weekend.

Officials in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties have issued travel advisories because of conditions.

Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the low teens and upper single digits overnight.

There are several different alerts for different locations, but it will be windy and snowy for the entire north county. Blowing and drifting snow and blizzard conditions could make driving extremely difficult to impossible.

Some places could get several feet of snow.

Here’s how the alerts break down:

There’s a blizzard warning for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A blizzard warning for parts of St. Lawrence County start at 1 p.m. Friday and ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

There’s a lake effect snow warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m. Sunday,

A winter storm warning for Lewis County ends at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Southeastern St. Lawrence County has a lake effect snow warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.

There’s a high wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Friday.

A wind warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks is set to end at 7 p.m. on Friday.

There’s a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday for northwestern St. Lawrence County.

