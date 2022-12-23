Highlights & scores: High school hardwood action
(WWNY) - Boys and girls’ high school basketball took center stage on Thursday night.
The Immaculate Heart Cavaliers hosted the Lowville Red Raiders in a boys’ Frontier League contest.
First quarter: Michael Fayle drives the lane for the bucket. The Red Raiders are up 2.
Then it’s Brody Brown with the 3 from the top of the arc. Lowville is in front 5.
Off the turnover ,Fayle takes it to the rack. Lowville is up 7.
It’s Brown on the break with the hoop and he’s fouled. It’s the Red Raiders by 12.
Dalton Myers splits the defenders for 2 and 1.
Lowville goes on to beat IHC 71-22
On the girls’ side, there was a non-league contest at Watertown High as the Lady Cyclones hosted ESM.
1st quarter: Ariana Verdi connects from downtown, tying the game at 9.
2nd quarter: Isabelle Chavoustie gets the roll. ESM is up 4.
Lillian Kimball gets the turnaround in the lane to fall. Watertown is within 2.
Penelope Brown gets the board and bucket.
But ESM beats Watertown 41-29.
Thursday’s local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 71, IHC 22
Belleville Henderson 49, Copenhagen 22
Sandy Creek 55, Lyme 30
Hermon-DeKalb 47, Parishville-Hopkinton 34
Malone 40, Saranac Lake 37
Massena 80, Lisbon 57
Peru 48, Brushton-Moira 39
St. Lawrence Central 55, Norwood-Norfolk 43
Heuvelton 64, OFA 53
Girls’ high school basketball
St. Regis Falls 49, Brushton-Moira 39
Edwards-Knox 57. St. Lawrence Central 43
Potsdam 48, Parishville-Hopkinton 27
Gouverneur 45, Madrid-Waddington 32
Belleville Henderson, Harrisville — postponed
Indian River 58. IHC 38
Copenhagen 52, Lowville 36
Sackets Harbor 53, LaFargeville 44
Sandy Creek 58, South Lewis 39
Girls’ high school hockey
Malone 5, Rice Academy 0
Boys’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 102, Lowville 74
