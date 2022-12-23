Highlights & scores: High school hardwood action

(WWNY) - Boys and girls’ high school basketball took center stage on Thursday night.

The Immaculate Heart Cavaliers hosted the Lowville Red Raiders in a boys’ Frontier League contest.

First quarter: Michael Fayle drives the lane for the bucket. The Red Raiders are up 2.

Then it’s Brody Brown with the 3 from the top of the arc. Lowville is in front 5.

Off the turnover ,Fayle takes it to the rack. Lowville is up 7.

It’s Brown on the break with the hoop and he’s fouled. It’s the Red Raiders by 12.

Dalton Myers splits the defenders for 2 and 1.

Lowville goes on to beat IHC 71-22

On the girls’ side, there was a non-league contest at Watertown High as the Lady Cyclones hosted ESM.

1st quarter: Ariana Verdi connects from downtown, tying the game at 9.

2nd quarter: Isabelle Chavoustie gets the roll. ESM is up 4.

Lillian Kimball gets the turnaround in the lane to fall. Watertown is within 2.

Penelope Brown gets the board and bucket.

But ESM beats Watertown 41-29.

Thursday’s local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 71, IHC 22

Belleville Henderson 49, Copenhagen 22

Sandy Creek 55, Lyme 30

Hermon-DeKalb 47, Parishville-Hopkinton 34

Malone 40, Saranac Lake 37

Massena 80, Lisbon 57

Peru 48, Brushton-Moira 39

St. Lawrence Central 55, Norwood-Norfolk 43

Heuvelton 64, OFA 53

Girls’ high school basketball

St. Regis Falls 49, Brushton-Moira 39

Edwards-Knox 57. St. Lawrence Central 43

Potsdam 48, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

Gouverneur 45, Madrid-Waddington 32

Belleville Henderson, Harrisville — postponed

Indian River 58. IHC 38

Copenhagen 52, Lowville 36

Sackets Harbor 53, LaFargeville 44

Sandy Creek 58, South Lewis 39

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 5, Rice Academy 0

Boys’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 102, Lowville 74

