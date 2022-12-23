Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of what is being described as a “once-in-a-generation” snow storm.

Starting at noon Friday, trucks will be restricted to the right lane only on Interstate 81 from Exit 32, Central Square, to Exit 51, Alexandria Bay.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, all commercial vehicles are banned on the New York State Thruway between Exit 46, Rochester, and the Pennsylvania Border.

The Governor is urging all New Yorkers traveling for the holidays to leave on Thursday, or wait on Sunday to travel.

You can find the full press release here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.