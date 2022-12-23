Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

State of Emergency
State of Emergency(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of what is being described as a “once-in-a-generation” snow storm.

Starting at noon Friday, trucks will be restricted to the right lane only on Interstate 81 from Exit 32, Central Square, to Exit 51, Alexandria Bay.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, all commercial vehicles are banned on the New York State Thruway between Exit 46, Rochester, and the Pennsylvania Border.

The Governor is urging all New Yorkers traveling for the holidays to leave on Thursday, or wait on Sunday to travel.

You can find the full press release here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm watch posted for parts of north country
Blizzard?
Blizzard-like conditions possible this weekend
Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
(Source: MGN)
Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County

Latest News

WWNY Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm
WWNY Ski areas eager for snow from coming storm
WWNY Emergency responders, utility crews brace for winter storm
WWNY Blizzard warning issued for Jefferson County