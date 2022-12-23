Jimmy E. Burdo, 66, of Massena

Jimmy E. Burdo, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jimmy E. Burdo, age 66, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a lengthy illness. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY

As per Jimmy’s wishes, no public calling hours or funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion West Plattsburgh Post No. 1619 on January 8, 2023 starting at 1:00 PM.

Jimmy was born on January 5, 1956 in Plattsburg, NY to Homer and Mildred (Lucia) Burdo.

Jimmy married the love of his life, Diane L. Vaughn on May 7, 1977 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Plattsburg, NY by the Rev. Gonyea.

Jimmy attended Plattsburg High School and later began his career with AGWAY. He retired as a service technician after 20 years of service in 2016 working for Griffith Energy.

Jimmy is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Diane and their children; Keith J. Burdo of Plattsburg, NY, Shannon and husband André Dauphin of Clintonville, NY. Jimmy is also survived by five grandchildren; Trevor, Monique, Ryan, Kolby and Hailey along with father Homer Burdo and his siblings; Gary and Cindy Burdo of Au Sable, NY, Steve and Marylou Burdo of Altona, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Jimmy is predeceased by his mother Mildred, his sister Karen VanNaortwick, and his brother Gerald Burdo.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photo and condolence online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

