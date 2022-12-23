Kids can earn cash with snow shoveling business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With kids on winter break and plenty of snow in the forecast, there’s an opportunity for students to use their spare time to cash in on the snow.

Certified Financial Planner and CEO of BusyKid Gregg Murset appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to offer tips on how kids can start their own snow shoveling business. Watch his interview above.

He says shoveling snow can help kids earn some cold hard cash and gain hands-on job experience that can help them later in life.

He offers the following tips:

- Make a plan about who to ask and how much to charge

- Make payment easy

- Set up the next service

- Save, share, invest & spend

- Start planning for spring

